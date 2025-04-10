Where to Watch ‘G20’: Is the Viola Davis Action Movie Streaming?

Viola Davis stars as a military vet turned commander in chief in Amazon Studio’s “G20.” When she, her family and fellow world leaders are held hostage at a global summit, President Danielle Sutton must step up to protect and defend her loved ones and the free world.

The EGOT-winning actress leads the political thriller film opposite Antony Starr as Rutledge, who plans to use the G20 summit to crash the global economy. Just one thing stands in his way: Madame President.

The film was directed by Patricia Riggen and was written by Caitlin Parrish, Erica Weiss, Logan Miller and Noah Miller.

Keep reading for where to watch of where to watch Davis’ new political thriller.

Is “G20” streaming or in theaters?

“G20” is available to stream only on Prime Video, starting Thursday, April 10.

Who stars in the “G20” cast?

Alongside Davis, “G20” stars Anthony Anderson as her husband Derek Sutton, Marsai Martin as her daughter Serena Sutton, Ramón Rodríguez as Agent Manny Ruiz, Douglas Hodge as Oliver Everett, Elizabeth Marvel as Treasury Secretary Joanna Worth, Sabrina Impacciatore as Elena Romano, Christopher Farrar as Demetrius Sutton and Antony Starr as Rutledge.

What is “G20” about?

After being catapulted into fame following a military stint in Iraq, President Danielle Sutton must find a balance between leading the United States and being a mother. When mercenaries takeover the G20 summit and take she and her group hostage, President Sutton (Davis) leaps into action, leveraging her wit, strength and militaristic skills to save the world leaders, her family and ultimately the world.

