Where to Watch ‘Happy Gilmore 2’: Is Adam Sandler’s Sequel in Theaters?

This year’s Masters Tournament has long since passed, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still get your golf fix. Everyone’s favorite pro not-golfer, Happy Gilmore, is back.

Just over 29 years after the original, Adam Sandler returns to play the wannabe hockey player turned golf champ, with some familiar faces by his side. “Happy Gilmore 2” brings back several characters from the original and introduces some new ones (and it has some pretty fun cameos).

Here’s what you need to know.

“Happy Gilmore 2” released everywhere on Friday, July 25.

Is it in theaters?

It is not. “Happy Gilmore 2” is a streaming original, and you can only find it over on Netflix.

Netflix’s films occasionally go to theaters, but usually only those seeking an awards-contending theatrical run. The “Happy Gilmore” sequel is a streaming exclusive and will not play in theaters.

What is it about this time?

The sequel finds Happy Gilmore as a now former PGA champ who was forcefully retired. He’s not in a great spot, but when he needs another major money infusion to pay for his daughter’s dream ballet school, he finds himself back in the world he begrudgingly entered all those years ago.

Who all comes back for the sequel?

Along with Sandler, Julie Bowen returns as Virginia Venit, Christopher McDonald returns as Shooter McGavin, and Ben Stiller even pops up as Hal L., the orderly we briefly met in the first film.

Is it any good?

TheWrap’s reviewer said the movie “is older, nicer and in need of ibuprofen.”



You can read more of his thoughts on “Happy Gilmore 2” here.

Watch the trailer