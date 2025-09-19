Where to Watch ‘Him’: Is the Jordan Peele-Produced Football Horror Streaming?

Marlon Wayans, Tyriq Withers and Julia Fox star in the latest from Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions

Raquel Harris
Tyriq Withers hits the field as an ambitious rising star in football who’s willing to go the extra mile … no matter how bloody it gets.

Him,” which was produced by Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions, was written by Zack Akers and Skip Bronkie. Universal describes the film as a “blood-chilling journey into the inner sanctum of fame, power and the pursuit of excellence at any cost.” This is now the third film Peele has produced under his banner.

Here’s all the details below on how to watch.

When does “Him” come out?

“Him” comes out on Friday, Sept. 19.

Is “Him” in theaters?

Yes, it will be in theaters on Friday, Sept. 19. Check out the links below for showtimes near you.

Jordan Peele
Will “Him” be streaming?

There are no official streaming plans just yet, but since it’s an NBCUniversal film, it will likely land on Peacock.

What is “Him” about?

Per the official synopsis for “Him,” the film “centers on a promising young football player (Tyriq Withers), invited to train at the isolated compound of a dynasty team’s aging QB1. The legendary quarterback (Marlon Wayans) takes his protégé on a blood-chilling journey into the inner sanctum of fame, power and pursuit of excellence at any cost.”

Who’s in the cast?

The cast includes Marlon Wayans, Tyriq Withers, Julia Fox, Tim Heidecker, Jim Jefferies, Guapdad 4000 and Tierra Whack

Watch the trailer

