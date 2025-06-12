Where to Watch ‘How to Train Your Dragon’: Is the Live-Action Remake Streaming?

It’s time to head back to Berk — the live-action adaptation of “How to Train Your Dragon” is finally here.

Based on the animated film first released in 2010, the live-action film from DreamWorks and Universal Pictures is once again written and directed by Dean DeBlois. It tells the story of a young man who unexpectedly befriends the most feared dragon out there and strives to change the relationship between humans and the creatures forever.

Here’s what you need to know.

“How to Train Your Dragon” releases nationwide on Friday, June 13. But, depending on where you live, you can likely catch an early showing on Thursday, June 12. You can check showtimes near you below:

Is it streaming?

No, you’ll only be able to catch “How to Train Your Dragon” on the big screen — at least for now. It’ll head to home video a few weeks after its theatrical run, and we’ll keep you posted on an exact date.

Since it’s a Universal Pictures film, odds are, it’ll will head to Peacock first when it’s available on streaming.

What is it about?

“How to Train Your Dragon” tells the story of Hiccup, a member of a Viking clan on the Isle of Berk, who’s a bit of a disaster by their dragon-killing standards. But, when he manages to wrangle the most dangerous dragon of all, he realizes that maybe his people have the creatures all wrong, and works to change things.

Do I need to watch the original animated version first?

You don’t! The live-action “How to Train Your Dragon” is not a continuation of the animated version, but rather a pretty faithful adaptation. You’ll get the same story, no matter which one you watch first.

How true does the live-action stay to the animated version?

It’s not quite a shot-for-shot remake, but it is pretty close. The live-action version keeps nearly all of the key scenes and dialogue, with a few cuts and additions here and there simply because that’s how adaptations work. But if you’re a longtime fan of the animated film, odds are you won’t be disappointed by this one.

Who stars in “How to Train Your Dragon”?

Mason Thames, Nico Parker, Gerard Butler, Julian Dennison, Nick Frost, Gabriel Howell, Bronwyn James, Harry Trevaldwyn, Ruth Codd, Peter Serafinowicz and Murray McArthur are all members of the cast.

Watch the trailer