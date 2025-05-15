Where to Watch ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’: Is The Weeknd’s New Movie Streaming?

Two years after he starred in and co-created the much-derided HBO original series, “The Idol,” Abel Tesfaye, a.k.a. The Weeknd, is back with a new, ambitious visual project, “Hurry Up Tomorrow.” The film, co-written by Tesfaye, Reza Fahim and director Trey Edward Shults, is both a dark psychological thriller and a companion piece to Tesfaye’s latest studio release as The Weeknd. Its plot has remained shrouded in mystery in the months leading up to its release, but fans are finally on the verge of learning what “Hurry Up Tomorrow” is really all about.

Here is how, when and where you can watch “Hurry Up Tomorrow.”

When does “Hurry Up Tomorrow” come out?

“Hurry Up Tomorrow” is scheduled to be released on Friday, May 16.

Is “Hurry Up Tomorrow” streaming or in theaters?

“Hurry Up Tomorrow” is being released theatrically by Lionsgate. That means you will only be able to watch it at first in theaters, and it will likely be a few weeks, at the very least, before it debuts on a streaming platform or becomes available to rent at home. For now, you can buy tickets to local theatrical screenings of the film at the links below:

Who is in the film’s cast?

The small yet star-studded cast of “Hurry Up Tomorrow” includes Abel Tesfaye, a.k.a. The Weeknd (“The Idol”), Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”), Barry Keoghan (“Saltburn“) and Riley Keough (“Daisy Jones & The Six”).

Who directed “Hurry Up Tomorrow”?

“Hurry Up Tomorrow” is directed by Trey Edward Shults, who achieved breakout success a decade ago with his low-budget feature directorial debut “Krisha.” He followed that film up with the post-apocalyptic thriller “It Comes At Night” and the 2019 psychological family drama “Waves.” “Hurry Up Tomorrow,” which Shults also edited, is his first feature film since “Waves.”

What is “Hurry Up Tomorrow” about?

“Hurry Up Tomorrow” is a companion film to Tesfaye’s sixth studio album of the same name as The Weeknd. It stars Tesfaye as a fictional version of himself, an insomniac musician on the verge of a complete breakdown who finds himself and his already fragile sense of reality further tested by an encounter with an unstable fan (Ortega).

Watch the trailer: