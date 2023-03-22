When “John Wick” hit theaters in 2014, few could have predicted that this under-the-radar Keanu Reeves action movie would not only spawn a franchise, but kick off a grand mythology of underground assassins. The simple premise of a retired hitman seeking revenge against those responsible for killing his dog struck a chord with audiences and launched the directing careers of stuntmen-turned-filmmakers Chad Stahelski and David Leitch.

“John Wick: Chapter 2” opened in 2017 and grossed $171 million at the worldwide box office, while “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” followed in 2019 and grossed over $327 million worldwide. Each film added new members to the existing ensemble – Ian McShane and Lance Reddick were joined by Laurence Fishburne, Halle Berry, Anjelica Huston, Ruby Rose, Donnie Yen, Common and Bill Skarsgard – and expanded the world of “John Wick,” all while Reeves’ character fought like hell in a variety of situations.

Now “John Wick: Chapter 4” is on the horizon, with an epic running time of nearly three hours and a cast that includes Scott Adkins and Hiroyuki Sanada. Chad Stahelski is once again back in the director’s chair, while Reeves’ titular assassin prepares to enact his revenge against the High Table.

But if you’re looking to refresh yourself on the “John Wick” story before checking out “John Wick 4,” you may be wondering where all the “John Wick” movies are streaming. Not to fear, we’ve got you covered.

Streaming on Peacock

Right now, the three original “John Wick” movies are streaming on Peacock. Plans for the streaming service start at $4.99 per month.

“John Wick”

“John Wick: Chapter 2”

“John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum”

Streaming on Fubo

The three “John Wick” movies are also streaming on Fubo, which offers a free trial and plans for 156 channels that start at $74.99.

“John Wick”

“John Wick: Chapter 2”

“John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum”

Will “John Wick 4” Be Streaming?

No. When “John Wick 4” opens on March 24, it will be playing exclusively in movie theaters, and will not be available to stream. Plans for when the film will be available to stream have not been announced, so the only way to see it is in a movie theater! For now…