Where to Watch ‘Kraven the Hunter’: Is Sony’s New Spider-Verse Movie Streaming?

Sony continued to expand its spider-verse this year, introducing various heroes, anti-heroes and now, a man who is typically a villain. That man? Kraven the Hunter.

Played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson — one of the rare actors who have had crossover in the MCU (he played Pietro Maximoff) and Sony’s spider-verse — Sergei Kravinoff is at the center of the film, as he develops animal-based superpowers. This deviates from the character of the comics, who is typically just a very intense big game hunter that hates spiders — hence his proclivity to hunt Spider-Man.

But this is an origin story, one that only hints at Kraven’s future path with Spider-Man. We’re not going to spoil things for you though.

We’re just here to let you know how to watch “Kraven the Hunter.”

When does “Kraven the Hunter” come out?

“Kraven the Hunter” hit theaters on Friday, Dec. 13.

Is it streaming?

Not yet. For now, you can only see it in theaters on the big screen. It’s a Sony film though, which means it’ll head to Netflix after its theatrical run. Based on the timeline of “It Ends With Us,” Sony’s last theatrical release that just hit Netflix, “Kraven” should hit the streamer in roughly four months, give or take a few weeks. So expect it on Netflix around April.

For now, find “Kraven the Hunter” tickets here.

What is “Kraven the Hunter” about?

Directed by J.C. Chandor (“A Most Violent Year”), the film centers on Kraven, “a man whose complex relationship with his ruthless gangster father, Nikolai Kravinoff (Russell Crowe), starts him down a path of vengeance with brutal consequences, motivating him to become not only the greatest hunter in the world, but also one of its most feared.”

Who stars in “Kraven the Hunter”?

In addition to Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Russell Crowe, the film stars Ariana DeBose, Fred Hechinger, Alessandro Nivola and Christopher Abbott.

Is Spider-Man in “Kraven the Hunter?”

He is not. After attempting to tie their universes together in “Morbius,” Sony backed off trying to connect its Marvel movies too heavily. Despite featuring numerous Spider-Man villains, “Kraven the Hunter” stands alone.

Watch the trailer