Where to Watch ‘Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent’ Now That It’s Streaming in the US

“Law & Order” fans can now go international, thanks to “Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent.”

Based on the format created by Dick Wolf, the series takes crime TV fans to Toronto, introducing a new team of investigators as they solve homicides in one of Canada’s biggest cities. These are their stories.

Here’s everything you need to know about the series.

The series premiered in the U.S. on Wednesday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Is it streaming?

You’ll only be able to watch it in real time on The CW. But, new episodes will be available on The CW’s website the next day.

What is it about?

Per the official synopsis, the first season of the show “follows the Specialized Criminal Investigations Unit’s Detective Sergeants Henry Graff (Aden Young) and Frankie Bateman (Kathleen Munroe), as they investigate high-profile homicides in Canada’s largest metropolis. Their unique investigative skills are showcased through a variety of psychological tactics, with a heavy focus on the motives and actions of criminals. These cases delve into the worlds of high finance, politics, real estate, media and more.”

Is “Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent” part of the Dick Wolf universe?

Yes and no. Though the series is based on the same format as the other “Law & Order” shows by Dick Wolf, it is an original adaptation of the first “Law & Order: Criminal Intent.” As it airs on a different network than the rest of the “Law & Order” shows, a crossover seems unlikely.

How many episodes are there?

There are 10 episodes total in the first season of “Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent.” They will be released weekly on The CW.

Will there be a season 2?

Indeed, there will. Season 2 of “Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent” already aired in Canada and will premiere in the US 2026.

Watch the trailer: