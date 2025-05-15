‘Law & Order: SVU’: Kelli Giddish to Return as Series Regular for Season 27

“Law & Order: SVU” fans have a treat in store when the NBC procedural kicks off its 27th season this fall: the return of Kelli Giddish as a series regular.

Giddish, who exited the show during its 24th installment back in 2022, will be reprising her role as Detective Amanda Rollins, TheWrap has learned. The news comes three years after Giddish’s departure was first announced, though she has been a recurring character in Season 26, now working for NYPD’s Intelligence Unit.

Giddish will return as a series regular alongside Mariska Hargitay’s Captain Olivia Benson, Ice-T’s Sgt. Fin Tutuola, Peter Scanavino’s ADA Sonny Carisi, Kevin Kane’s Detective Terry Bruno and Aimé Donna Kelly’s Captain Renee Curry.

News of Giddish’s return comes weeks after news broke that two “Law & Order: SVU” regulars, Octavio Pisano and Julianna Martinez, will leave the NBC procedural after the end of Season 26. Pisano, who can be seen in Paramount+ series “Coyote,” has played Detective Joe Velasco since Season 23, while Martinez joined the series this season playing Detective Kate Silva.

When news broke that Giddish, who had been a series regular since 2011, was exiting the series in 2022, she issued a statement confirming that Season 24 would be her last season on “SVU.”

“Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life. I’ve been so fortunate to be a part of the ‘Law & Order’ family for the last 12 years,” she said. “There is simply no other character on TV like Rollins. She’s grown and changed, and I have as well. I started on this show when I was in my late 20s and I’m grateful I got to spend so many of my adult years with Rollins in my life.”

