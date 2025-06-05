Where to Watch ‘The Life of Chuck’: Is Mike Flanagan’s New Stephen King Movie Streaming or in Theaters?

“The Life of Chuck” – the latest Stephen King tale to get a film adaptation – is finally in theaters.

The Mike Flanagan-directed movie won the People’s Choice Award at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival, and it’s time for the public to check it out. “The Life of Chuck” – an adaptation of a short story from King’s “Let It Bleed” collection – stars Tom Hiddleston, Jacob Tremblay, Chiwetel Ejiofor and more and follows through three periods of one ordinary man’s life.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new movie, how to watch “The Life of Chuck” right now and where to expect it on streaming.

When does “The Life of Chuck” come out?

“The Life of Chuck” opened in theaters on Friday, June 6.

Is “The Life of Chuck” streaming or in theaters?

Right now, “The Life of Chuck” is only available in theaters, so the only way to see it is by purchasing a movie ticket. Once the film’s streaming home is announced, this space will be updated to reflect that.

Find “The Life of Chuck” showtimes and book tickets for screenings near you in the links below.

Who is in “The Life of Chuck” cast?

The latest Stephen King adaptation features a number of writer/director Mike Flanagan’s usual troupe, with a few new faces. The film stars Tom Hiddleston, Jacob Tremblay, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Karen Gillan, Mia Sara, Mark Hamill, Carl Lumbly, Benjamin Pajak, Samantha Sloyan, Matthew Lillard and more.

What is “The Life of Chuck” about?

“The Life of Chuck” follows the story of regular guy Charles “Chuck” Krantz through various stages in his life. The film explores the extraordinary lives of unextraordinary folks. Here is the official synopsis:

“A life-affirming, genre-bending story based on Stephen King’s novella about three chapters in the life of an ordinary man named Charles Krantz.”

Watch the trailer: