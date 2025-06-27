After a brief programming error that led to some bloody deaths, “M3GAN 2.0” is serving up a rebooted version in hit film’s official sequel. And we have all the details about how to watch.

The killer robotic doll has danced her way into the horror film hall of fame after she graced screens for the first time three years ago. But this time her return takes on an all-new form, at least until she can prove she’s trustworthy. Nevertheless, her only goal is to protect Katie — by any means necessary.

The story for “M3GAN” comes from Gerard Johnstone and Akela Cooper, with Johnstone writing the screenplay and directing. Johnstone, Adam Hendricks, Greg Gilreath, Michael Clear, Judson Scott and Mark D. Katchur executive produced the film. Producers for the “M3GAN 2.0” producers include James Wan, Jason Blum and Allison Williams.

Here’s everything you need to know about how, when and where to watch.

When does “M3GAN 2.0” come out?

“M3GAN 2.0” premieres in theaters on Friday, June 27.

Is “M3GAN 2.0” in theaters?

Yes, “M3GAN 2.0” will be in theaters on Friday, June 27. Check out the listings below for tickets.

Will “M3GAN 2.0” be streaming?

Yep, it surely will — but not yet. Once its theatrical run is over, it will land on NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock. A streaming release date has not yet been announced, but expect it to hit the platform sometime in the next three months.

What is “M3GAN 2.0” about?

Here’s the full description of the film per its website:

“Two years after M3GAN, a marvel of artificial intelligence, went rogue and embarked on a murderous (and impeccably choreographed) rampage and was subsequently destroyed, M3GAN’s creator Gemma (Allison Williams) has become a high-profile author and advocate for government oversight of A.I. Meanwhile, Gemma’s niece Cady (Violet McGraw), now 14, has become a teenager, rebelling against Gemma’s overprotective rules. Unbeknownst to them, the underlying tech for M3GAN has been stolen and misused by a powerful defense contractor to create a military-grade weapon known as Amelia (Ivanna Sakhno; Ahsoka, Pacific Rim: Uprising), the ultimate killer infiltration spy. But as Amelia’s self-awareness increases, she becomes decidedly less interested in taking orders from humans. Or in keeping them around. With the future of human existence on the line, Gemma realizes that the only option is to resurrect M3GAN (Amie Donald, voiced by Jenna Davis) and give her a few upgrades, making her faster, stronger, and more lethal. As their paths collide, the original A.I bitch is about to meet her match.”

Who is in the “M3GAN 2.0” cast?

The cast includes Allison Williams, Violet McGraw, Brian Jordan Alvarez, Jen Van Epps, Amie Donald, Jenna Davis, Ivanna Sakhno, Aristotle Athari, Timm Sharp and Jemaine Clement.

Watch the trailer