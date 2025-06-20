Where to Watch ‘Everything’s Going to Be Great’: Will It Be Streaming?

Bryan Cranston takes on the role of a family man once again in writer Steven Roger’s (“I,Tonya”) new comedic drama, and we’ve got you covered on how to watch it.

The film, which also stars Oscar-winner Allison Janney, touches on themes related to identity, family struggles and goal-chasing, and even features some of writer Steven Rogers’ own lived experiences, including his father’s role as a theater producer.

The film, which was directed by Jon S. Baird, made its world premiere at Tribeca Film Festival on June 9 and it’s about to hit select theaters this week. Here’s everything you need to know about how and where to watch.

When does “Everything’s Going to Be Great” come out?

“Everything’s Going to Be Great” comes out in theaters on Friday, June 20.

Is “Everything’s Going to Be Great” in theaters?

Yes, it appears that “Everything’s Going to Be Great” will be in theaters. However, there are limited screenings. Check out the links below for tickets.

Will “Everything’s Going to Be Great” be streaming?

While, the Lionsgate, the film’s distributor, hasn’t officially confirmed where it will land for streaming after its theatrical run, there are options. Lionsgate just inked a multi-year deal with Prime Video for theatrical films, and it also signed off on a multi-year theatrical output deal with Peacock in 2024. In addition, Lionsgate films continue to stream on Starz, which the entertainment company previously owned.

What is “Everything’s Going to Be Great” about?

Here’s the description that was provided to Tribeca Film Festival: “The Smart family’s life takes a dramatic turn when tragedy forces them to confront their oversized dreams, struggles with identity and chaotic regional theater life. As theater manager parents (Allison Janney and Bryan Cranston) work to support their two sons — a hunky football star (Jack Champion) and his flamboyant, theater-loving younger brother (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) — unexpected circumstances compel them to move in with Janney’s estranged brother (Chris Cooper). What begins as a temporary arrangement soon unravels years of familial tension, prompting each member to reevaluate their place in the world and in their relationships.”

Who is in the “Everything’s Going to Be Great” cast?

The cast includes Jack Champion, Bryan Cranston, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Allison Janney, Jessica Clement, Laura Benanti and more.

Watch the trailer