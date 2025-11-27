Where to Watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Live

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will return Thursday for its 99th celebration to ring in the holiday season.

This year’s parade route will be filled with new floats, balloons and musical performances, including appearances from “Wicked: For Good” star Cynthia Erivo, “KPop Demon Hunters” girl group HUNTR/X and country music star Lainey Wilson.

The 99th Macy’s Parade lineup will feature more than 5,000 volunteers, 32 balloons, three ballonicles, 27 floats, 33 clown groups, 11 marching bands and some of the biggest music stars of the year. NBC’s “Today” stars Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker will return to host the broadcast, as well.

To find out where to watch the festivities, keep reading.

When does the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade start?

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will kick off at 8:30 a.m. in all time zones Thursday.

How can I watch the parade?

NBC will host the official telecast for the cherished holiday tradition live at 8:30 a.m. ET on Nov. 27, and the parade will also stream on Peacock. Simultaneously, Telemundo will host Spanish-language coverage of the parade, hosted by Andrea Meza, Aleyda Ortiz and Clovis Nienow.

NBC will also air an encore telecast of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade at 2 p.m. ET/PT.

Who will be performing at the parade?

“Today” hosts Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker will return to emcee the Emmy Award-winning holiday tradition. Cynthia Erivo is set to open this year’s parade with a “touch of magic” and a to-be-announced song. Teyana Taylor, Calum Scott, Lil Jon and Busta Rhymes are just a few of the celebrities set to make appearances along the parade route.

Other notable performers include Lainey Wilson, “KPop Demon Hunters” girl group HUNTR/X, Colbie Caillat and REI AMI. The Radio City Rockettes will also celebrate their 100th anniversary with a performance at the parade.

Only three Broadway shows will perform throughout the parade route this year. The Broadway casts of “Buena Vista Social Club,” “Just in Time” and “Ragtime” will perform live.

Which new floats will appear on the parade route?

The newest additions to this year’s parade include six new floats: The Land of Ice & Wonder by Holland America Line, Brick-tastic Winter Mountain by the Lego Group, Master Chocolatier Ballroom by Lindt, Upside Down Invasion: Stranger Things by Netflix, Friends-giving in Pop City by Pop Mart and the Counting Sheep’s Dream Generator by Serta.

Which new balloons will appear at the parade this year?

There will be 34 balloons in total at this year’s parade. Four new character balloons will be showcased this year including Buzz Lightyear by Pixar Animation Studios; Pac-Man by Bandai Namco Entertainment America; Shrek’s Onion Carriage from Universal Pictures’ DreamWorks Animation; and Mario by Nintendo.

Derpy Tiger and Sussie from “KPop Demon Hunters” will also join the lineup.