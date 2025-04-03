Where to Watch ‘A Minecraft Movie’: Is It Streaming?

It’s time to enter the Overworld for real.

After years of fans playing “Minecraft,” the game, the film adaptation has arrived, starring Jack Black and Jason Momoa. Black plays an expert crafter helping Momoa and his compatriots return home and escape the weird, cubic world they have fallen into.

Here is everything you need to know about “A Minecraft Movie.”

“A Minecraft Movie” comes out on April 4, 2025.

Is it streaming?

No, you will only be able to see the film in theaters for now. But, given that it’s a Warner Bros. film, it will be streaming on Max when it comes time for its streaming debut. No official date for that has been announced yet but we’ll update this post when we have one.

For now, check your local listings for tickets.

What is it about?

Per the official synopsis for “A Minecraft Movie”: “Four misfits Garrett “The Garbage Man” Garrison, Henry, Natalie and Dawn find themselves struggling with ordinary problems when they are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into the Overworld: a bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination.

“To get back home, they’ll have to master this world (and protect it from evil things like Piglins and Zombies, too) while embarking on a magical quest with an unexpected, expert crafter, Steve. Together, their adventure will challenge all five to be bold and to reconnect with the qualities that make each of them uniquely creative … the very skills they need to thrive back in the real world.”

Who stars in the film?

In addition to Black and Momoa, the film also stars Emma Myers (Netflix’s “Wednesday”), Oscar nominee Danielle Brooks (“The Color Purple”), Sebastian Hansen (“Just Mercy,” “Lisey’s Story”) and Jennifer Coolidge (“The White Lotus,” “Legally Blonde”).

Watch the trailer: