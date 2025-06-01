Where to Watch ‘Mountainhead’: Is Jesse Armstrong’s New Movie Streaming?

What exactly do billionaires do on vacation? Well, in the case of “Mountainhead” at least, the answer appears to be: watch the world burn, in no small part due to their own actions.

An HBO original written and directed by “Succession” creator Jesse Armstrong, “Mountainhead” centers on four rich men, with Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman, Cory Michael Smith and Ramy Youssef as the core cast. The billionaires are old friends and on vacation, but like any friend group, they have their grievances.

You can check out TheWrap’s review of the film, which likens the films to “oligarch burlesque,” here.

Otherwise, here’s what you need to know.

When does it come out?

“Mountainhead” was scheduled to release on Saturday, May 31 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT, but HBO gave it a surprise early release at midnight PT.

Is it streaming?

Yes it is. You’ll be able to watch the “Mountainhead” premiere on HBO, and it will be available to stream on HBO Max.

What is “Mountainhead” about?

The official logline is pretty vague: “A group of billionaire friends get together against the backdrop of a rolling international crisis.”

Who’s in it?

Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman, Cory Michael Smith and Ramy Youssef anchor the film.

Watch the trailer