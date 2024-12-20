Where to Watch ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’: Is It Streaming on Disney+?

The story of the courageous leader of the Pride Lands, Mufasa, has finally arrived and it’s roaring into theaters on Friday.

Written by Jeff Nathanson and directed by Barry Jenkins, “Mufasa: The Lion King” tells the origin story of Mufasa and his brother Taka, who fans eventually know better as Scar. The film is centered on the two lions, who befriend one another as cubs from very different backgrounds. In an effort to evade a deadly foe, the two work together in a cross-country adventure through which they meet young lioness Sarabi, wise mandrill Rafiki and bossy hornbill Zazu.

Donald Glover and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter reprise their roles as Simba and Nala, but there’s several newbies who have joined “The Lion King” pride. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch.

When does “Mufasa: The Lion King” come out?

“Mufasa: The Lion King” comes out on Friday, Dec. 20.

Is “Mufasa: The Lion King” in theaters?

Yes, “Mufasa: The Lion King” premieres in theaters on Friday, Dec. 20. Check out the listings below for movie tickets.

Is “Mufasa: The Lion King” streaming on Disney+?

Right now, “Mufasa: The Lion King” is only playing in theaters, so the only way to watch the movie is to buy a movie ticket. But the film will eventually be streaming on Disney+. A streaming release date hasn’t been announced yet, but the film likely won’t be on Disney+ before March.

What is “Mufasa: The Lion King” about?

Here’s Disney’s official synopsis:

“‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ explores the unlikely rise of the beloved king of the Pride Lands. The film enlists Rafiki to relay the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara, daughter of Simba and Nala, with Timon and Pumbaa lending their signature schtick. Told in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka—the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny—their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe.

Who is in the “Mufasa: The Lion King” cast?

The cast of “Mufasa: The Lion King” includes Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harris Jr., Tiffany Boone, Theo Somolu, Braelyn Rankins, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Blue Ivy Carter, Donald Glover, Mads Mikkelsen, Preston Nyman, John Kani, Billy Eichner, Seth Rogen, Anika Noni Rose, Keith David, Lennie James, Thandiwe Newton, Kagiso Lediga, Sheila Atim and more.

Watch the trailer