Where to Watch 'Prep & Landing: The Snowball Protocol': Is the New Christmas Special Streaming?

Wayne and Lanny have returned, rev up the engines

prep-and-landing
"Prep & Landing: The Snowball Protocol" (Credit: Disney)

You better watch out, you better not cry — unless maybe they’re tears of joy, because Santa’s best elves are back for a new Christmas special this season in “Prep & Landing: The Snowball Protocol.”

It’s been nearly 15 years since the last “Prep & Landing” special, and this time around, Wayne and Lanny are on a super classified — sorry, Claus-ified — mission. As always, things tend to go at least a little bit wrong, leading to wonderfully festive hijinks.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new special.

What is the release date?

“Prep & Landing: The Snowball Protocol” premieres Nov. 27 on Disney Channel at 7:00 p.m. EST/PST.

Is it streaming?

It will be! The new special will premiere on Disney Channel on the 27th, but will hit Disney+ on Nov. 28.

You can also watch it on TV again, as it premieres on ABC on Nov. 30 at 8:01 p.m. and Freeform on Dec. 13 at 2:40 p.m.

Does it have the same voice cast?

It sure does. Dave Foley and Derek Richardson return to voice Wayne and Lanny, respectively, and Sarah Chalke returns as Magee.

Do I need to watch the others first?

Strictly speaking, you don’t need to watch the other “Prep & Landing” specials in order to understand this one. But we’d recommend you do, if only to get to know Wayne and Lanny a little better, and enjoy some holiday cheer.

Watch the trailer:

