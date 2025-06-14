Where to Watch ‘Past Lives’: Is Celine Song’s First Film Streaming?

Celine Song’s newest film “Materialists” is now in theaters, and yes, it’s just her second film ever. Her first was “Past Lives,” which scored two Oscar nominations in 2024.

“Past Lives” is also a love story, but not quite a rom-com. It tells the story of a man and a woman who met and fell in puppy love as kids, who then keep intersecting with each other later in life. It’s all about the “what ifs,” but we won’t spoil it for you.

Here’s where you can watch it now.

When did “Past Lives” come out?

“Past Lives” debuted in 2023 at the Sundance Film Festival, and released widely in the United States on June 2, 2023.

Where is “Past Lives” streaming?

You can currently watch “Past Lives” on Netflix.

Who’s in it?

The film stars Greta Lee, Teo Yoo, and John Magaro. As the story is focused on Nora (Lee) and Hae Sung (Yoo), the cast is pretty small.

What is it about?

The official synopsis is: “Nora and Hae Sung, two deeply connected childhood friends, are wrest apart after Nora’s family emigrates from South Korea. Two decades later, they are reunited in New York for one fateful week as they confront notions of destiny, love, and the choices that make a life, in this heartrending modern romance.”

Watch the trailer