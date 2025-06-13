Where to Watch ‘Materialists’: Is Celine Song’s New Film Streaming?

The A24 film stars Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans

How does one actually choose between Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal? Well, fortunately, it’s a choice most of us won’t have to make in life. But it’s exactly what Dakota Johnson must do in “Materialists.”

Celine Song’s new film — just her second ever, after 2023’s “Past Lives” — sets up a classic love triangle between a matchmaker, her ex, and a charming new man that seemingly checks all of her boxes. But, as the title likely implies, a materialistic approach to love may not be the best approach.

Here’s what you need to know about the film.

What is the release date?

“Materialists” releases everywhere on Friday, June 13 (the same day Chris Evans was born, coincidentally enough). But, as with most movies now, you can probably catch an early showing on Thursday, June 12. You can look for tickets near you below:

Is it streaming?

It is not. If you want to watch “Materialists” any time in the next few weeks, you’ll have to head to a theater to do it.

What is “Materialists” about?

The official logline for the film is: “A young, ambitious New York City matchmaker finds herself torn between the perfect match and her imperfect ex.”

But, for those unfamiliar with Celine Song, just know that it goes even deeper than that, and you’ll get an honest look at modern romance. You can read TheWrap’s review here.

Watch the trailer

