Where to Watch Every Paul Thomas Anderson Movie Before ‘One Battle After Another’

Four years after “Licorice Pizza,” Paul Thomas Anderson has returned to theaters with “One Battle After Another.” The writer/director’s latest stars Leonardo DiCaprio as a stoner ex-revolutionary attempting to rescue his daughter (Chase Infiniti) from an old enemy (Sean Penn).

The film, loosely adapted from Thomas Pynchon’s novel “Vineland,” open to rapturous reviews, with many critics citing it as a potential best for PTA. A week before release, “One Battle After Another” sits at 97% on Rotten Tomatoes, a 4.3 on Letterboxd and a 96 on Metacritic.

Fans looking to dive into PTA’s full filmography before his latest are in luck. Almost every one of the director’s nine movies leading up to “One Battle After Another” is currently available on streaming — though, they’re not all in the same place.

Here’s where you can watch every PTA movie before “One Battle After Another.”