Where to Watch ‘The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story’

With the news of O.J. Simpson’s death on Wednesday, people across the country are reminded of why he rose to fame — and then infamy. But, in case you aren’t familiar, you can watch the story unfold in “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.”

This season of the FX limited series released in 2016, detailing the events of Simpson’s murder trial, in which he was eventually acquitted. It featured an all-star cast including Sterling K. Brown, Courtney B. Vance, Sarah Paulson, John Travolta and more, and went on to win eight Emmy awards.

Here’s how you can go back and relive it all.

Where is “The People v. O.J. Simpson” streaming?

The entirety of the “American Crime Story,” including “The People v. O.J. Simpson,” is streaming now on Hulu.

If you don’t have Hulu, you can purchase the series on most major digital providers from Amazon to YouTube.

What does the series cover?

“The People v O.J. Simpson” adapts the murder trial of Simpson, in which he was accused of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman in a grisly knife attack.

The series shows how his team of lawyers — nicknamed “The Dream Team” by the press — got him acquitted of both, in a verdict that divided Americans sharply along racial lines, and resulted in some of the prosecutors leaving their positions in the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office.

Who stars in “The People v. O.J. Simpson?”

As mentioned above, the series stars Sterling K. Brown, Sarah Paulson and more. Here’s the full breakdown: