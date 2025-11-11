Where to Watch ‘Playdate’: Is Alan Ritchson’s New Action Movie Streaming?

What happens when a casual playdate for your kids ends up getting crashed by hitmen? Ideally, that’s something no one actually knows, but it’s what Kevin James and Alan Ritchson find out in “Playdate.”

Releasing worldwide this week, directed by Luke Greenfield, the film centers on recently unemployed accountant Brian (James), who agrees to a playdate with charismatic stay-at-home dad Jeff (Ritchson) and their sons. But, when that playdate is suddenly the target of a few mercenaries, the men have to stay alive — except, of course, Jeff is strangely very prepared for this situation, for reasons unknown

Here’s everything you need to know.

“Playdate” releases worldwide on Nov. 12.

Is it streaming?

Yes, it is. You’ll be able to watch it on Prime Video starting Wednesday.

How long is it?

The official runtime is just above a cool 90 minutes, clocking in specifically at 93 minutes. So it’s a pretty quick watch.

Who’s in it?

Along with Ritchson and James, “Playdate” stars Sarah Chalke, Alan Tudyk, Benjamin Pajak, Banks Pierce, Hiro Kanagawa with Stephen Root and Isla Fisher.

Watch the trailer: