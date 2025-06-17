Joe Biden Surprises ‘Reacher’ Star Alan Ritchson on Set, Actor Says Meet-Up Was ‘A Privilege and Honor’

Former President Joe Biden and his son Hunter paid a surprise visit Monday morning to the “Reacher” Season 4 set in Philadelphia.

Jack Reacher himself, actor Alan Ritchson, posted Tuesday on Instagram about the Bidens’ visit, calling it a “a privilege and honor to meet the Biden family.” Accompanying videos and photos of him with the Biden men, the “Reacher” star wrote, “So our ‘Reacher’ set got in the way of these legends.” He went on to have nothing but good things to say about the former U.S. president and his son.

“They couldn’t have been more lovely. Kind, joyful, gracious and present,” Ritchson captioned his Instagram post. “We chatted briefly about simple stuff, like string theory and quantum entanglement. Then Joe beat me at arm wrestling. All in a day’s work.”

According to an eyewitness who spoke to CBS Philadelphia Monday, Biden just so happened to be in the same area in Philadelphia at the same time as the “Reacher” cast and crew. The eyewitness said that the “Reacher” team was filming a police chase when several black SUVs suddenly pulled up. “Out walked these men, that I thought they were actors, but then the entire cast and crew started clapping and cheering,” the eyewitness said of Biden’s “Reacher” set entrance.

Former President Biden’s surprising, real-life “Reacher” crossover moment came less than a month after it was announced that he had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer. In late May, CNN anchor Jake Tapper also published “Original Sin,” his book detailing the behind-the-scenes efforts that were made to cover up Biden’s cognitive decline while he was still in office.

Ritchson’s comments, meanwhile, do not mark the first time the “Reacher” star has dipped his toes into political waters. In February, Ritchson also blasted Matt Gaetz, the former Florida congressman who has been accused of child sex trafficking and statutory rape and who withdrew his nomination to serve as U.S. attorney general during Donald Trump’s second presidential term.

Gaetz was once a classmate of Ritchson’s, and the actor called him a “motherf—ker” and told GQ of his former schoolmate, “We are adversaries.”

Amazon’s Prime Video has not yet announced a premiere date for “Reacher” Season 4. The series’ third season concluded its eight-episode run in late March.