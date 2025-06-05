Where to Stream All the ‘Predator’ Movies Right Now

The “Predator” franchise has been experiencing a bit of a come-up in the past few years, and with two new entries around the corner, it might be time for a refresh.

The series about an intergalactic killer, far better than the likes of just about any other in existence, started off in 1987’s “Predator” starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. Since then, there have been a number of starts and stops, but 2022’s “Prey” by Dan Trachtenberg breathed new life into the series.

Now, “Predator: Killer of Killers” is prepped to drop on Hulu with another entry releasing later in 2025. No better time to hop on the “Predator” train.

Here’s where all the “Predator” movies are streaming right now.

Where can you stream the Predator movies?

The Predator movies are available in one convenient place – Hulu. This makes sense considering the two most recent entries in the franchise appeared as Hulu exclusives on the streamer. Here’s a full list of every Predator movie and where to check it out.

Predator (1987) – Hulu

Predator 2 (1990) – Hulu

Alien Vs. Predator (2004) – Hulu

Alien Vs. Predator: Requiem (2007) – Hulu

Predators (2010) – Hulu

The Predator (2018) – Hulu

Prey (2022) – Hulu

Predator: Killer of Killers (2025) – Hulu

When does “Predator: Killer of Killers” come out?

The next film in the franchise, “Predator: Killer of Killers,” hits Hulu on Friday, June 6. The film marks the first animated outing for the classic series and is helmed by “Prey” director Dan Trachtenberg.

What is “Predator: Killer of Killers” about?

“Predator: Killer of Killers” follows a Viking, a feudal Japan ninja, and a World War II pilot are pulled into a battle with a titular predator. Here is the official synopsis:

“Three of the fiercest warriors in human history become prey to the ultimate killer of killers.”

Watch the “Predator: Killer of Killers” trailer: