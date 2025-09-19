Where to Watch ‘Predators’: Is the ‘To Catch a Predator’ Documentary Streaming?

“Predators,” MTV Documentary Films’ “To Catch a Predator” documentary has officially made its way to select theaters after its Sundance Film Festival debut.

The film, which is directed, produced, edited and filmed by David Osit, was acquired by MTV Documentary Films for a theatrical release back in March.

“I’m thrilled to work with MTV Documentary Films and am humbled to have ‘Predators’ included in their excellent slate of award-winning, incisive and thoughtful nonfiction programming,” Osit said. “I’m so glad that MTV Documentary Films is also committed to a theatrical release for this film, as I created ‘Predators’ with the intent of imparting an unexpectedly moving and shocking cinematic experience to audiences. I’m beyond excited that we’ll be able to share this film around the world.”

“Predators’” music is by Tim Hecker. Executive Produced by Jennifer Ollman and Co-Executive Produced by Arthur Bradford and Chad Beck. The film is presented by Sweet Relief Productions in association with Rosewater Pictures.

Here are all the details below about how to watch.

When does “Predators” come out?

“Predators” comes out on Friday, Sept. 19.

Is “Predators” in theaters?

Yes,” “Predators” will arrive in select theaters on Friday, Sept. 19. Check out the links below for showtimes.

Is “Predators” streaming?

Not yet, but “Predators” will land on Paramount+ with Showtime after its theatrical run.

What is “Predators” about?

“Predators” takes a look at the legacy of the former Dateline series “To Catch a Predator,” centering on the show’s rise in popularity, its downfall and the ethical issues surrounding how its subjects were targeted and/or arrested.

Who and what will be featured in “Predators”?

The documentary will feature “To Catch a Predator” host Chris Hansen, interviews with the adults who portrayed themselves as teenage decoys to lure in potential predators as well as footage from the series.

Watch the trailer