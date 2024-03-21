Where to Stream the Original ‘Road House’ Online

Jake Gyllenhaal’s new version of “Road House” is out now, and it might just make you want to go back and brush up on — or compare — the original film. Well, the good news is, you can! And pretty easily too.

The 1989 version of the movie stars Patrick Swayze, Kelly Lynch, Sam Elliott and more, and is celebrating its 35th anniversary this May. The film was just the third one Swayze acted in following his massive success with “Dirty Dancing.”

You can check out all the details you need to know about watching the original “Road House” below.

Where to stream “Road House”

You can watch the original 1989 film on streaming, with a subscription to Max or Prime Video.

You can also stream the movie on Hulu or YouTube, but those require a premium subscription. Beyond that, “Road House” is available to rent or buy on Google Play, Apple TV and/or Fandango at Home.

What is the original “Road House” movie about?

Patrick Swayze stars as James Dalton, a bouncer hired to clean up The Double Deuce, a bar known to be a little seedy, to put it gently. Dalton has a Ph.D., but he can certainly handle himself physically (if you’ve never seen the original, be warned, he quite literally rips a man’s throat out).

Of course, Dalton finds himself falling for Dr. Elizabeth Clay (Kelly Lynch), which puts a target on his own back by Brad Wesley (Ben Gazzara), the crime lord who effectively runs the town.

We won’t get into spoilers, just know, it’s a bloody film.

Does the original “Road House” connect to the new one?

Despite being in the era of sequels, the new “Road House” starring Jake Gyllenhaal is indeed billed as a re-imagining. And there are definitely some key differences between the two. We’ll keep you updated on those soon.

The 2024 version of “Road House” hits Prime Video on March 21.