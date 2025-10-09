Where to Watch ‘Roofman’: Is Channing Tatum’s New Movie Streaming?

After making a name for himself — or at least his take on Gambit — in Marvel’s “Deadpool & Wolverine,” Channing Tatum is back on screens with his new movie “Roofman.”

Directed by Derek Cianfrance, the film tells the true story of a man who escaped prison and, instead of running as far and as fast as he could, ended up hiding out in a Toys’R’Us for six months, living almost a normal life. Tatum stars alongside Kirsten Dunst, LaKeith Stanfield, Juno Temple and more.

Here’s what you need to know.

“Roofman” hits theaters everywhere on Oct. 1o. You can look for showtimes near you below:

Is it streaming?

It is not. For now, you’ll only be able to see “Roofman” in theaters. Given that it’s a Paramount film, it’ll almost certainly head to Paramount+ when it’s time to go to streaming. We’ll keep you posted on when that’ll be, once an official announcement is made.

What’s it about?

“Roofman” tells the story of Jeffrey Manchester (Channing Tatum), a man who lives inside a Toys’R’Us for six months while hiding from the cops, after breaking out of prison. While there, he falls in love with an employee — who has no idea who he really is or where he lives.

Is it based on a true story?

Yep. Jeffrey Manchester is a real man, currently in prison, who really did escape and live in a Toys’R’Us for a time. Sometimes, the truth really is stranger than fiction.

Watch the trailer