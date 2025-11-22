Where to Watch ‘Sisu 2’: Is the Action-Packed Revenge Movie Streaming?

“Sisu: Road to Revenge,” Jalmari Helander’s follow up to his hit action-packed war film, has officially landed in theaters.

There could have been a world where “Sisu 2” didn’t happen. Helander told TheWrap in an interview that he had an idea for a sequel while filming the first movie, but when it came to actually work on it, he found the idea to be substandard.

“I realized that I didn’t want to do it because I didn’t think it was good enough,” Helander said. He was quickly reminded by his producer that they still owed the Finnish Film Foundation, which supported the original movie, a sequel.

“I started thinking again, and then I got the idea of going to get his house back from the Soviets, so that changed the ball game for me,” he explained. He wouldn’t reveal what his original idea was because he wants to keep that in his back pocket for third chapter.

In the meantime, enjoy “Road to Revenge.” Here’s everything you need to know when and how to watch.

When does “Sisu 2” come out?

“Sisu 2” comes out in theaters and will be available to stream on Friday, Nov. 21.

Is “Sisu 2” in theaters?

Yep, “Sisu 2” hits theaters on Friday. Check out the links below for where to get tickets.

Is “Sisu 2” streaming?

No, the film is exclusively debuting in theaters for now and Sony has several streaming deals in place, so stay tuned for more details as the time nears.

What is “Sisu 2” about?

Here’s the film’s official synopsis, per its official website: “‘Sisu: Road to Revenge’ is a wall-to-wall cinematic action event, a sequel to the original sleeper hit ‘Sisu.’ Returning to the house where his family was brutally murdered during the war, ‘the man who refuses to die’ dismantles it, loads it on a truck, and is determined to rebuild it somewhere safe in their honor. When the Red Army commander who killed his family comes back hellbent on finishing the job, a relentless, eye-popping cross-country chase ensues — a fight to the death, full of clever, unbelievable action set pieces.”

Who is in the “Sisu 2” cast?

The cast includes Jorma Tommila, Richard Brake, Stephen Lang and more.

Watch the trailer