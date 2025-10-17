Where to Watch ‘Mr. Scorsese’: Is the Docuseries Streaming?

For many cinephiles, “Mr. Scorsese” likely comes as a welcome gift.

The new, five-episode documentary series from director Rebecca Miller offers an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at the life and career of one of Hollywood’s greatest filmmakers, Martin Scorsese (“Goodfellas,” “Taxi Driver,” “Killers of the Flower Moon”). Featuring candid interviews with Scorsese and many of his previous collaborators, the series promises to dive headfirst into not only one of the most impressive careers of any contemporary filmmaker, but one that practically invites further exploration and contemplation.

Fortunately, “Mr. Scorsese” offers the chance to do just that. Here is how, when and where you can watch the docuseries.

When does “Mr. Scorsese” premiere?

“Mr. Scorsese” premieres Friday, Oct. 17.

How can I watch “Mr. Scorsese”?

“Mr. Scorsese” is available to stream exclusively on Apple TV.

When do new episodes come out?

While Apple TV typically avoids binge-style releases, the streaming service dropped all five episodes of “Mr. Scorsese” at once on Friday, Oct. 17. That means you could stream the entire docuseries in one sitting right now, if you were interested in doing so.

Who made “Mr. Scorsese”?

“Mr. Scorsese” was directed by filmmaker Rebecca Miller (“The Ballad of Jack and Rose,” “Maggie’s Plan”). In addition to being an experienced director, Miller is also the daughter of Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Arthur Miller and the wife of actor Daniel Day-Lewis, who starred in Scorsese’s 1993 and 2002 historical dramas “The Age of Innocence” and “Gangs of New York.”

Who appears in “Mr. Scorsese”?

In addition to featuring footage and behind-the-scenes clips from all of its subject’s films, “Mr. Scorsese” is also comprised of 1-on-1 interviews with Scorsese himself and many important figures in his life.

The series features conversations with Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jodie Foster, Sharon Stone, Paul Schrader, Daniel Day-Lewis, Cate Blanchett, Margot Robbie and Thelma Schoonmaker, as well as colleagues and loved ones of Scorsese’s, like Steven Spielberg, Brian De Palma, Spike Lee, Cathy Scorsese, Ari Aster, Francesca Scorsese and Domenica Cameron-Scorsese.

Watch the trailer: