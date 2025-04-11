Where to Watch ‘The Ballad of Wallis Island’: Is It Streaming?

What would you do to get your favorite band back together? That’s the question in “The Ballad of Wallis Island.”

Hitting theaters everywhere on April 18 and directed by James Griffiths, the movie centers on a man who lives alone on a remote island and dreams of getting his favorite musicians back together. When he wins the lottery, that becomes a lot more possible, paying them for a private show.

Here’s everything you need to know about the film.

“The Ballad of Wallis Island” hit select theaters on March 28. It opens in theaters nationwide on April 18.

Is it streaming?

It is not. “The Ballad of Wallis Island” had a staggered theatrical rollout, and it can only be seen on the big screen for now. You can buy tickets near you here.

“The Ballad of Wallis Island” is a Focus Features film, meaning it’ll likely head to Peacock when it’s time for its streaming release. We’ll keep you posted on when that is.

What is it about?

Per the official synopsis: “‘The Ballad of Wallis Island’ follows Charles (Tim Key), an eccentric lottery winner who lives alone on a remote island and dreams of getting his favorite musicians, McGwyer Mortimer (Tom Basden & Carey Mulligan) back together. His fantasy turns into reality when the bandmates and former lovers accept his invitation to play a private show at his home on Wallis Island. Old tensions resurface as Charles tries desperately to salvage his dream gig.”

Who stars in the movie?

Carey Mulligan, Tom Basden, Tim Key and James Griffiths all star in “The Ballad of Wallis Island.”

Watch the trailer