Where to Watch ‘The Legend of Ochi’: Is the A24 Film Streaming?

They say not to touch any strange animals, especially if they’re dangerous. But come on, we all know if you see a baby animal you can help, you’re probably going to try, right?

Such is the case of Yuri, the protagonist of A24’s new film “The Legend of Ochi.” Written and directed by Isaiah Saxon, the film follows Yuri, who’s been raised to fear the ochi species. But when she finds a wounded baby ochi, she’s determined to help him, warnings be damned.

Here’s what you need to know about the film.

“The Legend of Ochi” officially comes out on April 25, 2025.

Is it streaming?

Nope, you’ll have to catch this one in theaters. You can look for showtimes near you below. But, when it’s time for “The Legend of Ochi” to hit streaming, it’ll head over to Max. We’ll keep you posted on when that happens.

What is it about?

The official synopsis reads: “In a remote village on the island of Carpathia, a shy farm girl named Yuri is raised to fear an elusive animal species known as ochi. But when Yuri discovers a wounded baby ochi has been left behind, she escapes on a quest to bring him home.”

Who’s in it?

“The Legend of Ochi” stars Helena Zengel, Finn Wolfhard, Emily Watson and Willem Dafoe.

Watch the trailer