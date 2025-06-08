Where to Watch the 78th Tony Awards

Following a banner year for Broadway, the stars of the Great White Way will celebrate with the 78th Annual Tony Awards.

“Wicked” star and Tony Award winner herself Cynthia Erivo is set to host this year’s show, where she is set to perform several surprises. This season Broadway and Hollywood merged with leading performances from George Clooney, Denzel Washington, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook and Bob Odenkrik.

“Buena Vista Social Club,” “Death Becomes Her” and “Maybe Happy Ending” earned the most nominations with 10 each. The Tony Awards are set to take place at Radio City Music Hall Sunday, June 8, featuring performances from 11 new and revived Broadway musicals and a special anniversary performance from the original cast of “Hamilton.”

For more on how to watch this year’s Tony Awards, keep reading:

When are the Tony Awareds?

The 78th Annual Tony Awards will air live on Sunday, June 8 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

Where can I watch the Tony Awards?

The Tonys will air live on CBS.

Is it streaming?

The awards show will stream live on Paramount+ only for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers. Basic package Paramount+ subscribers can stream the special the next day on demand.

Who is hosting?

Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award-winning artist Cynthia Erivo will host this year’s awards show. She won a Tony for Best Leading Actress for her performance as Celie in “The Color Purple” in 2016.

Which Broadway shows are performing?

“Buena Vista Social Club”

“Dead Outlaw”

“Death Becomes Her”

“Floyd Collins”

“Gypsy”

“Maybe Happy Ending”

“Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical”

“Pirates! The Penzance Musical”

“Sunset Blvd.”

“Just In Time”

“Real Women Have Curves”

2019 Tony Honor Recipient Broadway Inspirational Voices

And a special anniversary performance from the original Broadway cast of “Hamilton”

Who is presenting?

See the full list of presenters here: Aaron Tveit, Adam Lambert, Alex Winter, Allison Janney, Ariana DeBose, Auli’i Cravalho, Ben Stiller, Bryan Cranston, Carrie Preston, Charli D’Amelio, Danielle Brooks, Jean Smart, Jesse Eisenberg, Julianne Hough, Katie Holmes, Keanu Reeves, Kelli O’Hara, Kristin Chenoweth, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Lea Michele, Lea Salonga, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Michelle Williams, Oprah Winfrey, Rachel Bay Jones, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Samuel L. Jackson, Sara Bareilles, Sarah Paulson and Tom Felton.

What is The Tony Awards: Act One?

First-time Tony Award nominee Darren Criss and Tony and Grammy Award winner Renée Elise Goldsberry will host The Tony Awards: Act One, a live pre-show available to viewers for free on Pluto TV.

The pre-show will begin at 6 beginning Sunday, June 8 at 6:40 p.m. ET/3:40 p.m. PT. Viewers can access the The Tony Awards: Act One by going to Pluto TV and clicking on the “Live Music” channel, found within the Entertainment category on the service.

It was first introduced two years ago for the 76th Annual Tony Awards ceremony.