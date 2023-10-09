Fangs, Forks, Washington and fall, oh my! The five “Twilight Saga” films set the mood for the fall season, so as Halloween nears, get ahead with the movie nights and marathons so that you have ample time to absorb all the broody, bloody love story this season. Fall is the perfect time to re-invest in the love triangle and vampire vs. werewolf drama that the five films, adapted from Stephanie Meyer’s four books, have to offer.

Come for Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson’s romance, and stay for Taylor Lautner’s eager portrayal of Jacob the werewolf in the latter four films. Dakota Fanning makes a great member of the Volturi. Plus, now that the WGA has a deal with the AMPTP, the reboot television series of “Twilight” over at Lionsgate might start back up again soon.

Streaming availability for the gloomy fall films remains limited for the time being, but they move from streamer to streamer like Edward Cullen (Pattinson) does from tree to tree. We’ve rounded up the best options for watching “The Twilight Saga” as the time for ghosts, goblins, demons, vampires and more draws nears.

Available for Rent or Purchase on Prime Video, Apple TV+ and More

“Twilight” (2008)

“The Twilight Saga: New Moon” (2009)

“The Twilight Saga: Eclipse” (2010)

“The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1” (2011)

“The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2” (2012)

Streaming on DirecTV

Streaming Via the Roku App with Peacock

* “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn” is available to stream with a subscription to Paramount+ as well, but that is the only film of the five accessible to those with a Paramount+ account at the moment.