Where to Watch ‘Together’: Is Alison Brie and Dave Franco’s Gross-Out Body Horror Movie Streaming?

Alison Brie and Dave Franco star in “Together,” a new body horror romance film where the real-life spouses play a couple in need of some distance. The film premiered at Sundance Film Festival in January to rave reviews. Neon purchased distribution rights to “Together” for $17 million, making it the first major sale out of Sundance.

Horror fanatics and couples searching for a gross-out “rom-com” need look no further than “Together.” But can the film be streamed, or will you have to visit the theater for this chilling date night? Read on to find out.

When does “Together” come out?

“Together” will release in theaters on Wednesday, July 30.

Is “Together” streaming?

No, “Together” is not yet available on any streaming services and will debut exclusively in theaters. You can buy tickets below for screenings of “Together” near you.

AMC

Atom Tickets

Fandango

Regal

Where will “Together” be streaming?

Neon and Hulu often cooperate on streaming following a 2017 deal struck between the two companies. As such, you can expect to find “Together” on Hulu in a few months. Other Neon releases from 2025, like “The Actor” and “Presence,” have already made their way onto the service, while “The Monkey,” which was released between the two, has yet to be added.

Neon’s 2024 horror hit “Longlegs” arrived in theaters on July 12 and didn’t start streaming on Hulu until Feb. 14, 2025, so if you’re determined to wait for streaming, you could be in for quite a wait.

Some Neon releases also make their way onto Kanopy, a free streaming service users can access through a library card from participating libraries. If “Together” does wind up on Kanopy, though, it likely wouldn’t happen until after the Hulu release.

What is “Together” about?

Written and directed by Michael Shanks, “Together” follows partners Millie and Tim (played by spouses Alison Brie and Dave Franco) after they move to a house in the countryside for Millie’s new teaching job. When the pair has a mysterious encounter in the woods near their home, they find themselves getting closer than they ever desired in this body horror romance.

Watch the trailer