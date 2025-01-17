Where to Watch ‘Unstoppable’: Is Jennifer Lopez’s Wrestling Drama Streaming?

The first big sports film of the year has arrived, this time digging into a lesser highlighted realm: wrestling.

“Unstoppable,” now streaming on Prime Video, stars Jharrel Jerome, Jennifer Lopez and Bobby Cannavale, among others, and tells the story of Anthony Robles. Robles is a wrestler, but not the WWE kind you might think of at first. No, this story is about college wrestling, and the NCAA championship.

Here’s what you need to know about the film.

“Unstoppable” released in limited theaters back in December, after premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. You can stream it at home as of Jan. 16, 2025.

Where is it streaming?

You can watch “Unstoppable” now on Prime Video.

What is “Unstoppable” about?

“Unstoppable” tells the story of Anthony Robles (Jharrel Jerome), a boy who was born with only one leg, who worked for years to strengthen himself and overcome his challenges, and went on to become an NCAA champion wrestler, with the support of his mother Judy Robles (Jennifer Lopez).

Is it based on a true story?

Yes, it is. Anthony Robles is a real person, who today works as a motivational speaker and author. He travels around the country telling his story, and has been a commentator of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships since 2012. “Unstoppable” is based on real events that have happened in his life.

Watch the trailer