Apple TV+ is heading back to the war zone to unearth and recover the untold stories of the Vietnam War in “Vietnam: The War That Changed America.”

Over the course of six episodes, “Vietnam: The War Changed America” will feature first-account interviews with Vietnam War veterans as they recall their experiences fighting in the conflict and speaking on the dramatic impact it had in shaping the U.S. as Americans know it today.

“Vietnam: The War That Changed America” is produced for Apple TV+ by the BAFTA and Emmy Award-winning team at 72 Films, directed by Rob Coldstream (“John Lennon: Murder Without a Trial”) and produced by Caroline Marsden (“9/11: One Day in America”), with executive producers David Glover (“9/11: One Day in America”) and Mark Raphael (“Crime and Punishment”). The series marks the second collaboration for Apple TV+ and 72 Films, following the launch of “John Lennon: Murder Without a Trial” last year.

Here are all the details below about how to watch.

When does “Vietnam: The War That Changed America” come out?

All six episodes of “Vietnam: The War That Changed America” premiere on Friday, Jan. 31.

Will “Vietnam: The War That Changed America” be streaming?

Yes, “Vietnam: The War That Changed America” will be streaming on Apple TV+.

What is “Vietnam: The War That Changed America” about?

Here is Apple TV+’s description of the series: “The unique series, narrated by Ethan Hawke, combines first-person testimony and immersive archival footage to tell the extraordinary, personal and profoundly human stories of those who lived through the war and the changed America that emerged in its wake, commissioned to mark the 50th anniversary of the fall of Saigon and the end of the war in Vietnam. Each episode features powerful reunions and the emotional stories told by those who faced agonizing life-or-death situations and impossible moral decisions. Across six episodes, a picture also builds of the profound changes to America itself and a very different country that emerged from the war.”

Who is narrating “Vietnam: The War That Changed America”?

The series will be narrated by actor and writer Ethan Hawke.

Watch the trailer