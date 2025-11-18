Where to Stream ‘Wicked’ Before the Sequel Hits Theaters

It’s always good for a refresh before diving into a highly anticipated sequel, and a lot happened in the first “Wicked” movie to remember.

The first part of the two-part adaptation of the hit Broadway musical came out only a year ago, but that does not mean you shouldn’t sneak in another viewing before “Wicked: For Good.” Remind yourself how Elphaba and Glinda grew close and what their split means as the sequel fast approaches.

Here is where you can stream “Wicked” before “Wicked: For Good” lands in theaters.

Where to stream “Wicked”

“Wicked” is available to stream on Prime Video if you are a subscriber to the streaming service. If you want to rent the film, you can do so on Apple TV, YouTube, Fandango at Home and Google Play.

“Wicked: One Wonderful Night,” a live show featuring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, is also available to stream on Peacock if just rewatching the movie is not enough for you.

When does “Wicked: For Good” release?

The sequel to “Wicked” drops in theaters on Friday, Nov. 21.

What is “Wicked: For Good” about?

The sequel wraps up the story that began in 2024’s “Wicked.” The sequel picks up five years after the first film ended – with Elphaba now demonized by the public as the Wicked Witch of the West and living in the forest while Glinda enjoys the perks of popularity in the Emerald City. The two are forced to come back together to save all of Oz. Here is the official synopsis:

“Elphaba, the future Wicked Witch of the West and her relationship with Glinda, the Good Witch of the North. The second of a two-part feature film adaptation of the Broadway musical.”

Watch the trailer: