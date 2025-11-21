Where to Watch ‘Wicked: For Good’: Is the Sequel Streaming?

One of the biggest films of the year is finally here. “Wicked: For Good,” director Jon M. Chu’s follow-up to last year’s smash hit “Wicked,” is finally being released in the U.S. this week, a year after its predecessor made its big-screen debut. Boasting a runtime of 137 minutes, “Wicked: For Good” promises to bring Chu’s blockbuster-sized, two-part adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical of the same name to a fittingly explosive and melancholic end.

Here is how, when and where you can watch “Wicked: For Good.”

When does “Wicked: For Good” come out?

“Wicked: For Good” is set to be released on Friday, Nov. 21.

Is “Wicked: For Good” streaming?

“Wicked: For Good” is not available to stream at home yet. Like last year’s “Wicked,” it is a theatrical exclusive, which means you will have to journey to one of your local cinemas in order to see it, if you do not want to wait months for it to make its eventual streaming premiere.

As a Universal movie, “Wicked: For Good” will debut on Peacock first when the streaming date arrives.

You can purchase tickets to local theatrical screenings of “Wicked: For Good” from the links below.

Who is in the “Wicked: For Good” cast?

Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”), Ariana Grande (“Don’t Look Up”), Jonathan Bailey (“Jurassic World Rebirth”), Jeff Goldblum (“Jurassic Park”), Marissa Bode (“Wicked”), Ethan Slater (“Gen V”), Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All At Once”) and Bowen Yang (“Saturday Night Live”) have all reprised their “Wicked” roles in “Wicked: For Good.” Colman Domingo (“The Running Man”), meanwhile, is set to voice the Cowardly Lion from “The Wizard of Oz” in the film.

What is it about?

Set after the events of its 2024 parent film, “Wicked: For Good” follows Elphaba (Erivo) and Glinda (Grande) as their friendship is further tested by their publicly positioned roles as adversaries and by orchestrated attempts on the part of Oz’s ruler, The Wizard (Goldblum), to kill Elphaba.

Are there new songs in “Wicked: For Good”?

Yes! In addition to bringing the remaining songs from the original “Wicked” Broadway musical to life onscreen, “Wicked: For Good” is also set to feature two new songs written by original “Wicked” composer-lyricist Stephen Schwartz.

The first song, titled “No Place Like Home,” is performed by Erivo’s Elphaba, while the second song, “The Girl in the Bubble,” is sung by Grande’s Glinda.

Watch the trailer: