Where Was Netflix’s ‘The Merry Gentlemen’ Filmed?

The key to most Christmas movies is a small town setting, usually traveled to by a character from a big city. And that’s true for “The Merry Gentlemen” too — but was it actually filmed in a small town?

Now streaming on Netflix, the movie tells the story of Luke (Chad Michael Murray), a handyman and carpenter who hates anything and anyone to do with the city. He thinks city girls — like Ashley (Britt Robertson) — are divas. But, when Ashley needs to save her family’s business, where Luke happens to work, he begrudgingly agrees to dance in a male revue that she directs and choreographs for Christmas.

See, Ashley is a former Jingle Belle (the movie’s equivalent of the Rockettes, it seems). When she unceremoniously gets fired for being too old — yes, she’s in her 30s, practically ancient for a dancer, apparently — she returns home from the city to clear her head and help her parents.

It’s unclear where exactly that town is supposed to be though. At one point, it’s revealed that Luke is actually from Chicago, and moved for his now ex-wife. So, theoretically, we’re somewhere in the midwest.

Except no, we’re really not. “The Merry Gentlemen” was actually filmed in Los Angeles. In the credits, a special thanks is also given to the Elks Lodge #2790, which is in Van Nuys-Reseda. That appears to be where the interior of The Rhythm Room was filmed.

So there you have it. Not a small town joint, but in fact, in a very large town. Movie magic!