White House communications director Kate Bedingfield is exiting her role.

White House chief of staff Ron Klain confirmed the news to CNN on Wednesday.

Bedingfield’s relationship with President Joe Biden goes back to his time as Vice President under President Barack Obama. She quickly became a trusted advisor and many have cited her as a reason for Biden’s victory over President Donald Trump (she served as deputy campaign manager and communications director during the campaign) in the 2020 election.

“Without Kate Bedingfield’s talent and tenacity, Donald Trump might still be in the White House, the Rescue Plan and the Infrastructure Law might still be unrealized goals, and Kentaji Brown Jackson might not be sitting on the Supreme Court,” Klain said in a statement to the news network. “She has played a huge role in everything the President has achieved — from his second term as Vice President, through the campaign, and since coming to the White House.”

According to reports, Bedingfield will leave the White House sometime this summer.

Bedingfield’s departure comes at a particularly fraught time for the Biden White House, with the ongoing war in Ukraine, rising inflation, high gas prices, controversy over recent Supreme Court rulings and low presidential approval ratings.