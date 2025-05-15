Leslie Bibb Admits She Was ‘So Mad’ About Deleted ‘White Lotus’ Scenes: ‘My Ego Got Involved’ | Video

In making a TV show, not every scene can make it to the final cut; that’s just the way it goes. But, appearing on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” on Wednesday, “The White Lotus” star Leslie Bibb admitted she was actually pretty mad about some of her material getting cut at first.

Season 3 of “The White Lotus” saw a huge ratings surge compared to Season 2, with 6.2 million viewers watching the finale — but Bibb wasn’t among them. As she explained to Meyers, the cast got together to watch the finale, but she couldn’t bring herself to join them.

“No, I sat in my room like a mad child or something,” she said. “They are all watching it together. I don’t know, it was the finale. It felt very final, and I don’t know, I just couldn’t bear it. It’s been all a dream and so amazing.”

But she also readily admitted that she was dealing with a bit of bitterness at the time.

“Some stuff got cut, and I have — my ego got involved, and I was so mad,” Bibb recalled. “I was like, ‘Ooh, I want that dream sequence back! Where is my dream sequence?!’”

Indeed, as Bibb’s co-star Carrie Coon revealed to TheWrap back in April, there was an entire dream sequence featuring the trio of women that fans came to love. Of course, Bibb and the actors involved understand that sometimes it has to happen.

“You just love it. Because you don’t always, as an actor, get writing like this,” she explained. “And so, when it’s so good, you get so, not precious with it, but I just hold it so close. And again, it’s been such an awesome experience. I don’t want anything to be left behind!”

You can watch Leslie Bibb’s full appearance on “Late Night” in the video above.