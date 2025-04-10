‘The White Lotus’ Wraps Season 3 With Major Ratings Growth as Other Dramas Follow Suit

“The White Lotus” checked out of its third installment with major ratings growth, as the Season 3 finale soared over 50% from last season.

Sunday night’s finale brought in 6.2 million viewers across HBO and Max, a whopping 51% higher than the Season 2 finale, which at the time scored a series high with 4.1 million viewers.

Given that premiere viewership for “The White Lotus” is traditionally lower than finales, which reveal the victim(s) that met their end at the resort, it took Season 3 until well into the eight-episode season to reach that same level, with the Season 3 premiere dropping 41% down to 2.4