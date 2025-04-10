‘The White Lotus’ Wraps Season 3 With Major Ratings Growth as Other Dramas Follow Suit

Plus, Trump’s tariffs drive eyes to cable business networks, and “Gunsmoke” grows its streaming audience

the-white-lotus-natasha-rothwell-hbo
Natasha Rothwell in "The White Lotus." (HBO)

“The White Lotus” checked out of its third installment with major ratings growth, as the Season 3 finale soared over 50% from last season.

Sunday night’s finale brought in 6.2 million viewers across HBO and Max, a whopping 51% higher than the Season 2 finale, which at the time scored a series high with 4.1 million viewers.

Given that premiere viewership for “The White Lotus” is traditionally lower than finales, which reveal the victim(s) that met their end at the resort, it took Season 3 until well into the eight-episode season to reach that same level, with the Season 3 premiere dropping 41% down to 2.4

Loree Seitz

Loree is a TV Reporter at TheWrap, covering TV news, ratings and reality and scripted series. Loree joined TheWrap in 2022 and has also written for MovieMaker Magazine. She has a BA in Media Studies from the University of Virginia.

Comments