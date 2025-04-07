‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 Finale Hits Another Series High With 6.2 Million Viewers, Up 51% From Season 2

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

“The White Lotus” Season 3 finale boosted the HBO drama series to its highest viewership yet.

Sunday’s Episode 8, which revealed several victims of a fatal shooting, scored 6.2 million viewers across HBO and Max, according to internal viewing numbers from Warner Bros Discovery. The performance marks a 51% viewership improvement from the debut of the Season 2 finale, which snagged 4.1 million viewers in the U.S. on premiere day.

The viewership milestone for the finale builds on sustained audience growth for “The White Lotus”this season, with both Episode 6 and Episode 7 hitting series-high viewership. Episode 6 brought in 4.2 million viewers while Episode 7 scored 4.8 million viewers. Episode 8 numbers surpassed the previous week’s record by 30%.

The Season 3 finale also achieved 2.5x higher numbers than the release of the season’s premiere episode, which gathered 2.4 million views. But viewership of the premiere has grown significantly in the weeks since its February premiere to nearly 20 million viewers. HBO internal data also shows Season 3 is averaging about 16 million viewers and growing.

The network boasted that “The White Lotus” was the No. 1 title on Max every week throughout its entire season, both globally and domestically. The season gathered buzz as it explored themes of spirituality, family and friendships through the plight of the guests and employees at the White Lotus Thailand.

The show has already been renewed for Season 4, which creator Mike White teased would step away from the theme of waves crashing into rocks.

“The White Lotus” Season 3 is now streaming on Max.