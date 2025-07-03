Stephanie Shojaee is the newest housewife joining the “The Real Housewives of Miami” Season 7 cast, and she said the timing was absolutely right for her to be on the show.

“So I’ve always been a trailblazer in everything that I do. All my decisions and all of my choices are always surprising everybody,” adding that “when the opportunity knocked” to be on the hit reality series she told Bravo, “I was like, ‘I think I just have to take it. I think the timing feels right and here I am.’ And what better way to show who I really am than to do it on ‘The [Real] Housewives of Miami.’”

The hard-working real estate businesswoman said her freshman year on the series was “roller coaster,” telling Bravo, “Oh my gosh, I did not know what to expect going into this, but I’m blown away in every sense of the word.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the newest housewife:

What is Stephanie Shojaee occupation?

Shojaee is the president of Shoma Group, an award-winning real estate development company specializing in residential and commercial projects, per Bravo.

She’s also the owner of Miami’s food hall Shoma Bazaar.

Is Stephanie Shojaee a mother?

No, she is not but she is a proud dog mom to Pebbles and Max.

Is Stephanie Shojaee married?

Yes, she is married to Masoud Shojaee, the CEO of the Shoma Group.

Where is Stephanie Shojaee from?

Shojaee was born in America, but is the daughter of two immigrant parents from Colombia.

How can you follow Stephanie Shojaee on social media?

You can follow Shojaee at @stephshojaee.

What are some fun facts about Stephanie Shojaee?

From the looks of Instagram, she and her husband love to travel the world and embark on new and exciting adventures. The reality star also has an extensive Hermés Birkin handbag collection.

What’s Stephanie Shojaee zodiac sign?

Shojaee’s birthday is Nov. 7, which makes her a scorpio.

“The Real Housewives of Miami” airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo and streams the next day on Peacock.