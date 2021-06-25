‘Who We Are,’ Documentary Chronicling Racism in America, Acquired by Sony Pictures Classics

Sony Pictures Classics has acquired the worldwide rights to the documentary “Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America,” which won an audience award following this year’s SXSW Film Festival.

Emily Kunstler and Sarah Kunstler directed the documentary film that was written by Jeffery Robinson. SPC plans to release the movie on January 14, 2022 and throughout Black History Month in February, all following an awards qualifying run later this year.

“Who We Are” follows civil rights and criminal defense lawyer Jeffery Robinson as he works to draw a timeline of anti-Black racism in the U.S. dating back to slavery up until today and the “modern myth of a post-racial America.” The film uses lectures, personal anecdotes, interviews and other shocking revelations to tell America’s racial history.

“Who We Are” is produced by Robinson, Emily and Sarah Kunstler, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Andrea Crabtree, Vanessa Hope, Susan Korda, Katharine Nephew and Jayashri Wyatt and executive produced by Ted Hope.

“‘Who We Are’ opens our eyes to our history as a nation and people unlike any movie that has come before,” Sony Pictures Classics said in a statement. “Jeffery Robinson rivets us to the truth. As directed by Emily and Sarah Kunstler, this is that rare, thrilling movie experience meant to be seen on the big screen. It is a privilege to be bringing the movie to audiences worldwide.”

“We recently saw a large number of our elected officials vote to make Juneteenth a national holiday while also advocating for laws restricting what can be taught about the causes and aftermath of Juneteenth. The unvarnished truth about the role anti-Black racism has played and is playing in our country is needed now more than ever. Our ‘Who We Are’ team is thrilled that Sony Pictures Classics will help us bring accurate, verifiable information to our youth, our leaders, and our broader community,” Robinson said in a statement.

“Jeffery Robinson is an electrifying storyteller who invites audiences of all races to view the history of anti-Black racism in America, and the erasure of this history, as a crime perpetrated on all of us,” Emily Kunstler said. “It has been an honor for Sarah and me to work with Jeffery on this film, and we are proud to partner with Sony Pictures Classics to bring Jeffery’s work to the widest possible audience.”

The deal was negotiated by ICM Partners on behalf of the filmmakers.