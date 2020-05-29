Whoopi Goldberg Faces Challenge From Richard Dreyfuss, Rita Wilson in Oscars’ Board of Governors Election

Whoopi Goldberg will be facing 18 other actors who want her seat on the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Board of Governors, the Academy revealed to its members on Friday.

The Academy posted the list of candidates for the board from all 17 of its branches, with incumbent Actors Branch governor Goldberg going up against a slate of challengers that includes past governor Ed Begley Jr., as well as Richard Dreyfuss, James and Stacy Keach, Tim Matheson, Joe Pantoliano, Lou Diamond Phillips and Rita Wilson, whose husband, Tom Hanks, served on the board for many years.

Other branches whose contenders hit double digits included Cinematographers (12), Directors (13), Executives (12), Producers (16), Sound (10) and Visual Effects (10).

But the Makeup Artists and Hairstylists Branch, in which incumbent Kathryn Blondell was ineligible to run again, has only a single candidate, Linda Flowers.

Blondell, film editor David Tronick and casting director Lora Kennedy could not run for re-election because of term limits that restrict governors to three consecutive terms. Of the other 14 governors who were eligible to run for re-election, only Albert Berger from the Producers Branch opted not to do so.

A number of former governors are in the running to return to the board, including Michael Mann and Reginald Hudlin in the Directors Branch, as well as Jon Bloom in the Short Films and Feature Animation Branch.

Other contenders include cinematographer Janusz Kaminski, directors Scott Cooper, Ava DuVernay, Kasi Lemmons, Brett Ratner and Jason Reitman, documentary filmmaker Lauren Greenfield, executives Michael Barker, Tom Bernard, Mike Medavoy and Patrick Wachsberger, songwriter Carole Bayer Sager, producers Jason Blum and Irwin Winkler and writers Gregory Nava, John Ridley and Howard A. Rodman.

Voting will take place next week, beginning on June 1 and ending June 5. A single round of voting, which will use the preferential system of counting to determine each branch’s consensus favorite, will be used. In past years, the governors election had used the first round to narrow the field to four, and a second round to pick the winner. Historically, incumbents have won re-election to the AMPAS Board of Governors about 75% of the time.

Here is the complete list of candidates:

Actors

Michael Lee Aday

Ed Begley, Jr.

Robert Carradine

Nicolas Coster

Colman Domingo

Richard Dreyfuss

Spencer Garrett

Bruce Glover

Whoopi Goldberg – incumbent

James Keach

Stacy Keach

Peter Wong

Jodi Long

Tim Matheson

Joe Pantoliano

Lou Diamond Phillips

Andrea Riseborough

Andrew Stevens

Rita Wilson

Casting Directors

Kerry Barden

Richard Hicks

Margery Simkin

Debra Zane

Cinematographers

Andrzej Bartkowiak

Richard P. Crudo

Svetlana Cvetko

Steven Fierberg

Michael Goi

Janusz Kaminski

Newton Thomas Sigel

Eric Steelberg

Kees Van Oostrum

Amelia Vincent

Roy Wagner

Mandy Walker – incumbent

Costume Designers

Molly Maginnis

Judianna Makovsky

Isis Mussenden – incumbent

Rita Ryack

Directors

Niki Caro

Scott Cooper

Ava DuVernay

Reginald Hudlin

Kasi Lemmons

Michael Mann

Philippe Mora

Kimberly Peirce – incumbent

Brett Ratner

Peyton Reed

Jason Reitman

Frances-Anne Solomon

Lewis Teague

Documentary

Kate Amend – incumbent

Geralyn Dreyfous

Karen Goodman

Lauren Greenfield

Tom Neff

Executives

Pam Abdy

Victoria Alonso

Michael W. Barker

Thomas Bernard

Mark C. Canton

Erica Huggins

David Linde – incumbent

Mike Medavoy

James W. Morris

Gianni Nunnari

Stephen Strick

Patrick Wachsberger

Film Editors

Mark Helfrich

Michael Jablow

Nancy Richardson

Stephen Rivkin

David Rosenbloom

Paul Seydor

Terilyn A. Shropshire

Makeup Artists and Hairstylists

Linda Flowers

Marketing and Public Relations

Stephen D. Bruno

Kevin Goetz

Barry Dale Johnson

Michael Kaplan

Christina Kounelias – incumbent

Robert A. Levine

Michele Robertson

Music

Charles Bernstein – incumbent

Paul Chihara

George S. Clinton

John C. Debney

Sharon Farber

William Goldstein

Jan A. P. Kaczmarek

Emilio Kauderer

Carole Bayer Sager

Producers

Khadija Alami

Jason Blum

Lawrence David Foldes

Jennifer Fox

Lynette Howell Taylor

Steven-Charles Jaffe

Robert Lantos

Lori McCreary

Chris Moore

Michael Peyster

Michael S. Phillips

Peter Samuelson

Michael Shamberg

Jeffrey Sharp

Richard W. Stevenson

Irwin Winkler

Production Design

Marcia Hinds

Geoffrey A. Kirkland

John A. Kuri

Carolyn A. Loucks

John Muto

Rusty Smith

Melissa Stewart

Wynn P. Thomas – incumbent

Thomas A. Walsh

Short Films and Feature Animation

Jon Bloom

Edwin Catmull

Ron Diamond

Chris Donahue

Raul Garcia

Matthew Gross

Tom Sito – incumbent

Erik Smitt

Chris Tashima

Sound

Bobbi Banks

Teri E. Dorman – incumbent

Nicholas Eliopoulos

Scott Gershin

Mark Mangini

F. Hudson Miller

Victoria Rose Sampson

Mark P. Stoeckinger

Bruce Tanis

Randy Thom

Visual Effects

Robert Blalack

Rob Bredow

Brooke Breton

Richard Edlund – incumbent

Jonathan Erland

Jeffrey M. Kleiser

Jeffrey A. Okun

Helena Packer

Joshua Pines

Theresa Ellis Rygiel

Rick Sayre

Writers

Carl A. Gottlieb

Larry Karaszewski – incumbent

Gregory Nava

John Ridley

Howard A. Rodman