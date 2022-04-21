Whoopi Goldberg, William Shatner and Amy Poehler Among 2022 Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Honorees

Warner Bros. Television Group Chairman Channing Dungey, Whoopi Goldberg, William Shatner, Amy Poehler, Alex Kurtzman, Maury Povich, and media investor Jeff Sagansky will be honorees at the 18th Annual Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Awards, the National Association of Television Program Executives announced on Thursday.

The awards gala will be on June 2 at the Beverly Wilshire. It will be the first time the awards are presented in Los Angeles; previous awards were part of NATPE Miami Marketplace and Conference.

The award is named in honor of former NBC president Brandon Tartikoff to acknowledge a select group of television professionals who have demonstrated the highest degree of excellence in their field.

“Bringing the Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Award to Los Angeles for the first time is a milestone moment for NATPE,” said JP Bommel, president and CEO of the association, in a statement. “This event is such an important part of our mission, and to have it make its return — in person, with such an accomplished group of creatives and executives being honored — is something we are very proud of.”

Dungey has served as Chairman of Warner Bros. Television Group since January 2021. She is the first woman to run the television operations at the studio. She was previously the first Black executive to run the entertainment division at a major U.S. broadcast network as President of ABC Entertainment. In this role, she has overseen more than 100 series for a variety of platforms.

“The View” co-host Goldberg is one of an elite group of artists who have won the famed EGOT: Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and a Tony, as well as numerous other awards. She reprises her role of Guinan in Season 2 of Paramount+ series, “Star Trek: Picard” and recently joined the cast of the Amazon series, “Anansi Boys.”

Kurtzman and his production company Secret Hideout oversee the “Star Trek” universe on Paramount+ as part of his overall TV deal with CBS Studios, including the upcoming “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.” Secret Hideout is also in development on a “Star Trek” project with Michelle Yeoh attached to star. Kurtzman is also co-creator and executive producer and director of Showtime’s “The Man Who Fell to Earth” series.



Former “Saturday Night Live” and “Parks and Recreation” star Poehler currently serves as co-creator, executive producer, and the lead voice of Fox’s animated series Duncanville. She also executive produces “Russian Doll” for Netflix, “Harlem” for Amazon, and “Making It” spinoff “Baking It” at Peacock. She made her documentary directorial debut with this year’s “Lucy & Desi.”

Povich is the only television personality to have had three consecutive successful syndicated shows, Fox tabloid news magazine “A Current Affair” (1986-1990), Paramount’s “The Maury Povich Show” (1991-1998), and NBCUniversal’s “Maury” (1998-present), which makes him the longest running daytime talk show host in TV history.

Sagansky is the former President of CBS Entertainment, Sony Pictures Entertainment and Tristar Pictures. He is is presently Chairman and CEO of Diamond Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp., a Nasdaq listed special purpose acquisition company, which in December of 2019 announced a three way business combination with Draft Kings, a U.S. based digital sports entertainment and gaming company; and SB Tech, a global leader in omni-channel sports betting and gaming.

“Star Trek” icon Shatner won two Emmys for playing Denny Crane on “The Practice” and its spinoff, “Boston Legal.” He was inducted in the Television Academy’s Hall of Fame in 2006. He’s written numerous science-fiction novels and memoirs and recorded a dozen albums and recently went to space with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.