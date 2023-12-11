It’s been more than three years since a “Who’s the Boss?” revival was announced at Sony Pictures Television, but original series star Tony Danza is still hopeful that it’s happening.

Danza appeared on “The View” on Monday with the entire living cast of “Taxi” for a reunion special and, of course, host Sara Haines noted that “Taxi” was a key factor in Danza eventually landing “Who’s the Boss?” Danza agreed and, when Haines pressed for any updates on a reboot or sequel series, the actor was hopeful, but admitted he doesn’t know anything yet.

“It’s been up in the ether for so long, I’m hoping it happens now!” he said. “You know, at some point, you’re like ‘Yeah, let’s do it!’ So I’m just waiting to hear like everybody else.”

Back in 2020, it was announced that Sony Pictures Television was developing a “Who’s the Boss?” revival with Danza and Alyssa Milano set to reprise their roles from the original series.

The new series was set to center on Milano’s character, who now lives in the home from the original series 30 years later. Per Sony, the new series would “explore generational differences, as well as opposing world views and parenting styles within the dynamic of a modern family in 2020.”

Last year, the series went into development at Amazon Freevee, reps for the streaming service confirmed to TheWrap.

“Who’s the Boss?” originally ran for eight seasons on ABC from 1984 to 1992, and starred Danza as former professional baseball player Tony Micelli who moves to Connecticut with his daughter Samantha (Milano) to work as a live-in housekeeper for a divorced advertising executive, played by Judith Light.

Norman Lear, who sadly passed away last week at the age of 101, was set to be an executive producer on the series with “Once Day at Time” co-producers Mike Royce and Brigitte Muñoz-Liebowitz, with Royce set to write.