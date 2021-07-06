cannes opener

(Photo by Olivier Anrigo/Getty Images)

Why Cannes Film Festival Deal-Making Will Be Different This Year

by | July 6, 2021 @ 5:45 AM

Since a lot of films sold pre-festival, what can buyers and sellers expect this year?

As U.S. and international film fans are heading back to Boulevard de La Croisette for the in-person 2021 Cannes Film Festival, the festival itself looks to be substantially different this year to film buyers and sellers.

According to multiple sales agents, most of the sales for films happened in the weeks leading up to the festival at the Marche Du Film, the festival’s marketplace that took place “pre-screening” this year in a virtual format due to all the COVID-related delays. As a result, the in-person festival starting this week will be more of a networking event for people to sell scripts, packages and films in postproduction and for talent who might want to find industry players to collaborate with on future projects. 

Become a member to read more.

Beatrice Verhoeven

Film Editor, Twitter: @bverhoev

