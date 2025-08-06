‘Wicked: For Good’ Is Already One of the Top 10 Titles Audiences Are Most Excited About, Months Before It Debuts | Chart

What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

For an eighth consecutive week, “Superman” holds the top spot. “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” also remains steady at No. 2 for another week. The Netflix original movie “Happy Gilmore 2” jumps into the top three, rising four spots. Buzz for its final season keeps Netflix’s “Stranger Things” in the top five, though it slips one spot to No. 4. Rounding out the top five, “NFL Football” holds its position at No. 5 amid preseason excitement.

Anticipation for its season premiere on Aug. 6 pushes the Netflix series “Wednesday” up two spots to No. 6. “Jurassic World Rebirth” slides three spots to No. 7 almost a month out from its theatrical premiere, but just days before its premium digital release. The chart sees three new entries this week, starting with Amazon Prime Video’s TV series “The Summer I Turned Pretty” debuting at No. 8 during its third season run, and the film sequel “Freakier Friday” entering at No. 9 before its release this Friday. Finally, the highly anticipated sequel “Wicked: For Good” makes its first appearance on the list at No. 10, more than three months ahead of its release.

Weekly Top 10 (July 26 – Aug. 1)